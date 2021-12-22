Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.84

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $1.92. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 164,777 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $31.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.