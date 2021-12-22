Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.84

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.84 and traded as low as $1.92. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 164,777 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $31.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 954.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 408,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 771.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.