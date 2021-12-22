Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $49.11 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $49.11 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 394,157,591 coins and its circulating supply is 348,336,648 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

