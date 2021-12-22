Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVTE) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 27th

Aerovate Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:AVTE) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 27th. Aerovate Therapeutics had issued 8,682,142 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $121,549,988 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of Aerovate Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,667,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,472,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,392,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

