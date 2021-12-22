Aeg Holdings, Llc Acquires 3,586 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 101,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1,366.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 470,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 438,444 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

