AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,128 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $22,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 170,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,123,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $292,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,017,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,429,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

