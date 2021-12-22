AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $26,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,394,000 after purchasing an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $181,029,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

SPGI opened at $470.49 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

