AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Trading Up 3.2%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92. Approximately 528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

