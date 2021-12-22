Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 271 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $172.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.19.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

