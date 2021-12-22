ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:AFN opened at GBX 68 ($0.90) on Wednesday. ADVFN has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 94.99 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £17.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.11.
ADVFN Company Profile
