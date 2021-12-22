ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AFN opened at GBX 68 ($0.90) on Wednesday. ADVFN has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 94.99 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £17.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.11.

ADVFN Company Profile

ADVFN plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It also develops and explores ancillary Internet sites; and operates an Internet dating Website, and financial information Website, as well as provides office services, and brokerage and software development services.

