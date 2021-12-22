Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.89 Per Share (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.89 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $12.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

Shares of AAP opened at $229.57 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $143.15 and a 12 month high of $243.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

