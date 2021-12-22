Adshares Trading Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Adshares has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $2.40 or 0.00004906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $50.46 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00196709 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,984,848 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

