Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield Sells 474 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.52. 4,103,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $642.06 and a 200 day moving average of $621.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Amundi purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

