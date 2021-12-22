ACoconut (AC) 1-Day Volume Tops $52,285.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $503,853.94 and $52,285.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00031237 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 171.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

