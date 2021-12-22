ACG Wealth Purchases Shares of 5,000 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,022,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IMCB opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59.

Intermountain Community Bancorp (Intermountain) is a bank holding company. The Company is a holding company of Panhandle State Bank (the Bank). Panhandle State Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company serves the local banking needs of Bonner County, Idaho. Intermountain offers banking and financial services, which fit the needs of the communities it serves.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.