ACG Wealth Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ACG Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $249.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.