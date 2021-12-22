ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.59

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 28917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $766.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $4,833,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 411.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 214,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

