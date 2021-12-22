Accenture plc Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Accenture in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.40.

NYSE ACN opened at $392.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.08. Accenture has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 37,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 116.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.2% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 81,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 265,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

