Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler Acquires 20,000 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 45,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.