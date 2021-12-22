ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given “Hold” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.51.

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after buying an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after buying an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after buying an additional 969,355 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 209,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 782,158 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

