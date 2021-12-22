AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.48 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

AIR stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.54. AAR has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AAR stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of AAR worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

