8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Dejan Deklich Sells 2,188 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $37,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26.

On Monday, October 25th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $41,105.95.

On Monday, October 18th, Dejan Deklich sold 2,529 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $59,583.24.

On Monday, September 27th, Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99.

8X8 stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in 8X8 by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 304,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

