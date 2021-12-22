$859.99 Million in Sales Expected for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to announce $859.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.40 million to $867.57 million. Tronox posted sales of $783.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 93.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $22.96. 48,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,496. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

