736 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO opened at $288.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $275.91 and a one year high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

