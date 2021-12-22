$718.06 Million in Sales Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post $718.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $722.79 million and the lowest is $713.40 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $750.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 245,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,742. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.