5,945 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $187.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.60. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $163.60 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

