502 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

