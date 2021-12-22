$5.92 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) to announce $5.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.52 million. Blink Charging posted sales of $2.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $18.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 million to $19.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.54 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $35.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of BLNK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.73. 7,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,428. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Blink Charging by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

