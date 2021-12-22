$5.87 EPS Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post earnings of $5.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. Avis Budget Group posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,730.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $21.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $25.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

Shares of CAR traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,576. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.28. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

In other Avis Budget Group news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,403,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after buying an additional 3,748,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2,786.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 407,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after buying an additional 393,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,017,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after buying an additional 312,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,466,000 after buying an additional 294,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,165,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,657,000 after buying an additional 223,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.