4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $464.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

