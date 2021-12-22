4Thought Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,806 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

