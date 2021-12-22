43,428 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 43,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

ATVI stock opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

