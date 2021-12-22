$434.85 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post $434.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.30 million. Materion reported sales of $339.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $388.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Materion by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Materion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Materion by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Materion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Materion by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.57 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.34. Materion has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 16.27%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.