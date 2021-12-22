$405.38 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report $405.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $381.20 million. Seagen reported sales of $601.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.92.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $1,071,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,565 shares of company stock worth $75,830,536. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 38.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 35.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGEN traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.67. 616,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,953. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $199.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

