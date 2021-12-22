$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WESCO International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WESCO International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,267,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $124.71. 15,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.82. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $70.49 and a 12 month high of $140.92.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

