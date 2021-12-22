$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.64 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $4.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $18.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $18.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in WESCO International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WESCO International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after acquiring an additional 54,855 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,267,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $124.71. 15,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.82. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $70.49 and a 12 month high of $140.92.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WESCO International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.