$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce sales of $4.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.71 billion. Stryker reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.97 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.12 billion to $18.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after acquiring an additional 568,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $115,861,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock traded up $8.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.22. 1,410,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

