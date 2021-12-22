$4.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post $4.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.52 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 92.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. 4,194,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 533.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

