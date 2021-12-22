3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

