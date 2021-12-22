3,990 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

