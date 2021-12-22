3,892 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $211.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

