35,950 Shares in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Tile Shop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,676,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,292,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,959,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,982,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. 29.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $359.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tile Shop in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.