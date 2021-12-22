$35.95 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post sales of $35.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $33.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $140.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $23,212,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $235,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.