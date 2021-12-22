$35.95 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Analysts expect that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post sales of $35.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.10 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $33.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $140.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $148.45 million, with estimates ranging from $145.10 million to $151.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $23,212,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $235,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.