$34.42 Million in Sales Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will announce $34.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.31 million. Tufin Software Technologies reported sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.98 million to $110.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.22 million, with estimates ranging from $119.49 million to $124.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.19% and a negative net margin of 35.16%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

TUFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUFN stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 258,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,980. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $366.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

