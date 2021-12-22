$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) to report sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $150,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $20.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.38 million, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ FHTX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

