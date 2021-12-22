$304.33 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report sales of $304.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.20 million to $339.00 million. ContextLogic posted sales of $794.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

WISH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,785. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $32.85.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 23,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $113,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,047,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,501,369 in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 707.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,284,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,530,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

