$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to post sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.78 billion and the lowest is $3.62 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $13.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.81 billion to $15.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.00. 2,157,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632,895. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 56.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.