23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Down 8.3% After Analyst Downgrade

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 23andMe traded as low as 6.43 and last traded at 6.55. 90,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,634,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.14.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ME. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,861,000. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,660,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth $14,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.76.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

