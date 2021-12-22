$2.29 EPS Expected for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings of $2.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $11.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WD. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,031,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140,498 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,293,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 321,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WD opened at $144.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.42. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $81.52 and a twelve month high of $156.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

