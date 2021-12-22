1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,660 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIOV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

VIOV stock opened at $176.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.79. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $136.24 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.