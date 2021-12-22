1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,463,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 611,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 347.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 74,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 72,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.