1900 Wealth Management LLC Invests $257,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after acquiring an additional 423,515 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

